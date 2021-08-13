Arkansauce requiring proof of vaccination or negative test at Fayetteville show

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local music group Arkansauce will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry at its upcoming show at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

The band announced the move on social media on Friday.

The negative COVID-19 test must have been received with the previous three days of the show, scheduled for August 21 at the iconic venue on Dickson Street in Fayetteville.

“With the current COVID 19 surge in our area we need to keep the health of our fans, family, crew and George’s staff in mind,” Arkansauce said on Facebook.

George’s Majestic Lounge shared the group’s post on its own page, saying “Arkansauce has made the request below, George’s supports our artists.”

The Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,318 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 additional deaths due to the virus statewide.

A total of 1,396 people were reported hospitalized in Arkansas, including 298 on ventilators.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience and we hope to see you there healthy and happy,” Arkansauce said.