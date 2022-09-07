MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is in custody after multiple active shootings across Memphis Wednesday night.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. He is armed and dangerous.

Memphis Police issued an alert warning people to be on the lookout for a man who was wanted for multiple active shootings across the city. They said they received reports that he was recording his actions on Facebook.

Photo provided by Memphis Police Department

Police initially said Kelly was occupying a light blue Infiniti with a red dealer tag and a rear window busted out but later said Kelly carjacked a woman on Poplar and took off in a gray Toyota SUV with Arkansas license plate AEV63K.

Witnesses told WREG the victim was shot.

BREAKING: MPD says the 19-year-old active shooter carjacked a woman on Poplar and took her gray Toyota SUV. Witnesses say the woman was shot. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/zvblQFayL3 — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) September 8, 2022

Later, police said Kelly stole a Dodge Challenger in Southaven, Mississippi before he was involved in a standoff in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road. He refused to get out of the vehicle and police had him surrounded. The SWAT Team was also called in to assist.

Memphis Police confirmed Kelly was taken into custody and transported to Regional One. The shelter-in-place order was lifted after he was captured.

Before the alert was issued, there were two separate shootings in South Memphis. A man was killed in a shooting at South Parkway East around 4:35 p.m. One minute later, a woman was injured in a second shooting on Norris Road near I-240.

Police have not officially confirmed if the suspect is responsible for those two shootings at this time.

A WREG staff member saw a person lying unresponsive at Poplar Avenue and Evergreen Street in Midtown.

The University of Memphis also sent an alert saying police have responded to shots fired in the area of Patterson and Southern.

Other possible active shooting locations include the following: Chandler Street, Jackson and Wales

Map of possible active shooting locations

All fire stations were on lockdown and were ordered to respond to scenes with a police escort.

Southaven Police said they also had police present at I-55 and Stateline Road. The West Memphis Police Department said additional law enforcement agencies have been called in since the suspect is still at large.

Different locations across the Memphis area are also urging people to stay inside and are on lockdown.

WREG will update when we have more information.