FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are looking for a 26-year-old man who is armed and should be considered extremely dangerous.

Jarred Cole Watson, 26, is at large. He is said to be armed and extremely dangerous (Fort Smith Police).

Jarred Cole Watson was stopped by police at an apartment complex when he rammed his motorcycle into the police car. He then fled the scene on foot while pointing a firearm at the officer.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please notify the FSPD at 479-709-5100. Dial 911 if it is an emergency.