WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — West Memphis Police are searching for an armed and dangerous man who skipped out on his trial Wednesday.

According to Crittenden County, Tyler Watkins, 29, is at large. He is wanted for the following charges:

Rape

First-Degree Computer Exploitation of a Child

Producing/Directing Sexual Performance Under 17

Computer Child Pornography

Distributing/Possessing or Viewing Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child

Sexually Grooming a Child

Child Under 17 Sex Performance

Tyler Watkins

Watkins is considered to be armed and dangerous. Officials say they are actively searching for him. If you see Watkins, call CrimeStoppers at 870-732-4444.