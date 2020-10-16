Armed robbery reported at student housing complex in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police responded to an alleged armed robbery at a student housing complex in Fayetteville on Thursday.

At around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the incident at the University House Apartments on West Hudson Drive, according to a campus notification posted by the University of Arkansas Police Department.

The suspect is described as a “a dark-skinned male with a shaved head. He was wearing a white Covid-style medical mask, white shirt, dark camo pants and backpack with a cigarette lighter duct-taped on left strap. The male was last seen going south.”

If you have any information that will help identify or locate the suspect, you’re encouraged to call FPD at (479) 587-3555.