Armed robbery reported at student housing complex in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police responded to an alleged armed robbery at a student housing complex in Fayetteville on Thursday.
At around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the incident at the University House Apartments on West Hudson Drive, according to a campus notification posted by the University of Arkansas Police Department.
The suspect is described as a “a dark-skinned male with a shaved head. He was wearing a white Covid-style medical mask, white shirt, dark camo pants and backpack with a cigarette lighter duct-taped on left strap. The male was last seen going south.”
If you have any information that will help identify or locate the suspect, you’re encouraged to call FPD at (479) 587-3555.
As part of general safety suggestions, everyone is reminded to use caution when walking alone after dark. When traversing the campus, always be aware of your surroundings. Stay alert for anyone approaching you or your vehicle. Residents should lock their doors when in their halls and lock their car doors when in their vehicles.University of Arkansas Police Department
University Police Department provides walking escorts as shift activity allows. You may also visit the web site at uapd.uark.edu to download the safety apps SafeZone and Rave Guardian. These apps provide a notification to designated persons or the police department including ability to set a safety timer along with additional options. Do not hesitate to contact or text tips to the University Police Department at 479-575-2222.
Counselors are available at the Pat Walker Health Center for those adversely impacted or desiring more information. CAPS phone number is (479) 575-5276