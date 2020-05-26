Army Corps of Engineers plan spillway release at Beaver Dam

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There was enough rain in Arkansas that the Army Corps of Engineers will do a spillway release at Beaver Dam Tuesday, May 26, at 5 p.m. — weather permitting.

“Total spillway flow will be around 3,700 cubic feet per second (c.f.s.). The total release from the dam, when combined with hydropower releases will be around 7,500 c.f.s.,” according to a Corps statement.

The Corps recommends for people who live in the area to take precautionary plans if high water heads near the river’s edge.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan spillway releases