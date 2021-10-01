Army Corps of Engineers warns of falling water levels at Beaver Lake

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Army Corps of Engineers says the water level at Beaver Lake is falling.

The corps says hazards that have been underwater throughout the summer are now above the surface or just under it.

The corps says people should wear a life jacket, use a depth finder, slow down, and file a float plan if they are going out on the lake.

“We want to make sure everybody’s safe while they’re out there. If you run over the top of a gravel bar or hit a tree slightly submerged underwater, it can ruin your day,” Chief Park Ranger Landon Thurman said. “We just ask you slow down and be careful.”

Thurman says tree tops and rocks are the major things to look out for.