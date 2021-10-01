Army Corps of Engineers warns of falling water levels at Beaver Lake

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Army Corps of Engineers says the water level at Beaver Lake is falling.

The corps says hazards that have been underwater throughout the summer are now above the surface or just under it.

The corps says people should wear a life jacket, use a depth finder, slow down, and file a float plan if they are going out on the lake.

“We want to make sure everybody’s safe while they’re out there. If you run over the top of a gravel bar or hit a tree slightly submerged underwater, it can ruin your day,” Chief Park Ranger Landon Thurman said. “We just ask you slow down and be careful.”

Thurman says tree tops and rocks are the major things to look out for.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers