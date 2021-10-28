Army grants will fund semiconductor fabrication facility at University of Arkansas

Overlook of the town of Fayetteville, Arkansas with the University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than $5 million in total funding from the Army Research Office and the Army Research Laboratory will go toward a unique silicon carbide semiconductor fabrication facility at the University of Arkansas.

The grants, $4.5 million from the Army Research Office and $900,000 from the Army Research Laboratory, follow an $18 million grant from the National Science Foundation to fund construction and operation of the unique national fabrication facility.

The Army Research Office grant will be used for equipment, and the Army Research Laboratory grant for student and staff compensation, tuition and materials for supporting collaborative research activities with the Army Research Lab.

Alan Mantooth, Distinguished Professor of Electrical Engineering, is the principal investigator for both grants.

According to a release from the University of Arkansas, the fabrication facility will develop new electronics to address areas of national defense. The release states that researchers will fabricate superior integrated circuits for compact and robust electronic devices for branches of the U.S. military, and the devices will also be more energy efficient and heat resistant.

The facility will also train the next generation of semiconductor researchers and engineers who can work in both the silicon and silicon carbide semiconductor industries, according to a university spokesperson.

The release says that students at all degree levels will be given research opportunities and be exposed to a high-need area of science and technology, and that the research will engage underrepresented students in new and burgeoning area of electronics.