Army Veterans’ jobs and earnings vary by industry after discharge

Member of the U.S. armed forces. Getty Images.

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Census Bureau’s new experimental Veteran Employment Outcomes (VEO) provides information on how Army veterans fare in the labor market one, five, and 10 years after discharge.

According to the Census Bureau’s website, These data highlight labor market outcomes for army veterans by military occupation, rank, demographics (age, sex, race, ethnicity, education), industry and geography of employment.

Military occupation is an important forecaster of earnings outcomes in the labor market. Among the VEO findings:

  • Veterans who worked in electrical equipment repair and intelligence-gathering operations in the military have higher earnings when they leave.
  • The federal government is consistently one of the better-paying employers of veterans.
  • A year after being discharged, the highest-paid veterans were employed in mining and utility industries.
Veteran Employment Outcomes Explorer

These statistics from the Census Bureau’s Longitudinal Employer-Household Dynamics are generated by linking veteran records from the U.S. Army to national administrative data on jobs. VEO provides data on about 650,000 soldiers enlisted in the Army who completed their initial term of service and were discharged between 2000 and 2015.

VEO currently tracks only Army veterans but these statistics could potentially be expanded to other service branches.

(Information from Earlene K.P. Dowell, a program analyst in the Census Bureau’s Economic Management Division/Data User and Trade Outreach Branch.)

