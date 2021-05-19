Around 2,000 bridges rated ‘below average’ or worse by Arkansas Department of Transportation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to Arkansas Department of Transportation, about 2,000 bridges around the state are rated “below average” or worse.

A federal evaluation of ARDOT is still pending, after what’s been called a systematic failure to find the crack in the Interstate 40 bridge in a timely manner.

One day after both Arkansas’ and Tennessee’s governors showed satisfaction that a disaster was avoided, Democratic leaders struck a more concerned tone.

Chairman Michael John Gray of the Democratic Party of Arkansas said “We have a million and a half people in the state of Arkansas driving over what our department of transportation deems structurally deficient bridges every day.”

Both Republican governors in Arkansas and Tennessee have been skeptical of the federal rescue plan. The Democratic party of Arkansas thinks it would provide crucial funds for projects like the I-40 bridge, while allowing the state to maintain its budget.