11 people injured in southwestern Missouri crash

Around the Region
Posted: / Updated:

HOLLISTER, Mo. (AP) — Eleven people have been treated for mostly minor injuries after a shuttle bus and a car collided in southwestern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 12:25 a.m. Monday in Taney County, in the Branson area.

Two passengers on the bus were treated for moderate injuries. The other passengers and both drivers suffered minor injuries.

The patrol says the bus was turning onto Highway 86 and was struck by a Ford Mustang.

All of the bus passengers were from Branson.

The bus driver is from Holiday Hills, Arkansas, and the Mustang driver is from Ridgedale, Missouri.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers