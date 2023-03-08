JAY, Okla. — A Colcord woman is dead and police say the killer was likely her domestic partner, who also killed himself.

Ashlee Shea Page, 29, died on Monday. Her aunt, Bridget January, 49, of rural Colcord, was also wounded in the shooting incident. January was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Her condition is unknown.

Delaware County Sheriff James Beck confirmed Tuesday that the shooting suspect, Willis Crawford, was involved in a pursuit with Mayes County Sheriff’s deputies when he stopped, departed his vehicle, and then shot himself.

The Mayes County Sheriff’s office referred all questions to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. OSBI agents were unavailable and have not returned our calls.

The cause of the incident leading up to the shooting is unknown.

If you, or someone you know, is in a domestic violence situation please reach out to the Delaware County Sheriff at (918) 253-4531, the Community Crisis Center at (918) 253-3939 in Jay or (918) 787-5381 in Grove.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.