2 dead in Muskogee after short police chase

Around the Region

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Muskogee say two suspects are dead after a short police chase.

Police said in a statement one person was shot and killed by police and a second suspect shot and killed themselves during the incident Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were initially called to a report of an attempted carjacking and then a report of a stolen truck.

After spotting the stolen truck, a short chase ensued until the vehicle crashed.

Police say the two suspects then fled the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police.

Police say one suspect was shot and killed and the other shot themselves as officers approached.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers