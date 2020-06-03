2 Missouri students who appear to mock Floyd death withdraw

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Two incoming Missouri college students who participated in a video that appeared to mock the killing of George Floyd have withdrawn.

The students were supposed to attend the University of Missouri and Missouri State University in the fall before taking part in a video on social media in which they appear to be simulating the choking of one another. One student is heard saying “I can’t breathe.”

The University of Missouri, which was rocked by racial protests in 2015, promptly began a civil rights investigation, leading one of the students to rescinded her enrollment, the Columbia Daily Tribune reports.

Two University of Arkansas students were recently expelled from their fraternity, Sigma Chi, after seemingly mocking Floyd’s death on social media. The university said it could not release it disciplinary action details against the students due to federal privacy laws.