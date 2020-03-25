2 Oklahoma County residents have died from COVID-19, Mayor says

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, right, arrives with his wife, Rachel Holt, left, for the inauguration ceremonies for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma City, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says that he can confirm two Oklahoma County residents have died from the coronavirus.

This morning, we are confirming our first two deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma County, bringing our metro deaths to three. One of the victims was in their early 40s. We send their families our deepest condolences. — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) March 25, 2020

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has not yet released the official numbers for today.

Mayor Holt says that the city will not take further action on Governor Stitt’s ‘safer at home’ order issued yesterday as there is ‘no functional difference’ between a shelter in place order issued by other cities and states around the country.

“As a general rule, the closures and restrictions ordered by the Governor are very broad & these actions should mean that most people in OKC will have the opportunity to stay at home for at least the next three weeks. Please take that opportunity. Be well, OKC,” Mayor Holt continued.