2 Oklahoma police officers shot, suspect taken into custody

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, say two officers are in critical condition after being shot and the suspect is now in custody after a more than seven-hour search.

Capt. Richard Meulenberg says David Ware was arrested about 10:45 a.m. Monday but did not have details on how he was found or the circumstances of his arrest.

Police had been searching for Ware since about 3:30 a.m. after he allegedly shot two officers during a traffic stop on the city’s east side.

The officers remained in critical condition and their names have not been released.