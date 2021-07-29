2 women shot at apartment complex in Texarkana, 1 man sought

Around the Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana police are actively searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left one woman injured and another in critical condition at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 38-year-old Tramaine Ware is suspected of shooting two women in the parking lot at the Creekside Apartments in the 3300 block of Nichols Drive.

Police say at least one of the women is in serious condition. They believe Ware fled the scene in a white SUV.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers