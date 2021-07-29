2 women shot at apartment complex in Texarkana, 1 man sought

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana police are actively searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left one woman injured and another in critical condition at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 38-year-old Tramaine Ware is suspected of shooting two women in the parking lot at the Creekside Apartments in the 3300 block of Nichols Drive.

Police say at least one of the women is in serious condition. They believe Ware fled the scene in a white SUV.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.