HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A child was killed when a truck struck him in a parking lot on March 1.

At 3:10 p.m. on March 1, the Missouri State Highway Patrol initiated an investigation of an accident on a private property’s parking lot about a half-mile southwest of Willow Springs.

The investigation should that the 2-year-old boy from Willow Springs was in the parking lot and walked in from of a 2016 GMC Sierra truck driven by a 22-year-old Willow Springs man. The driver did not see the boy and pulled forward, striking him.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:27 p.m.