29-year-old Missouri man killed in crash near Big River

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 29-year-old man died early Saturday morning after his car crashed and overturned on a St. Francois County highway near the Big River.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. on Highway CC just east of Cole Road.

Investigators said a 2015 GMC Yukon was traveling westbound on the highway when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck a rock embankment, and overturned.

The driver, Jacob Niedbalski of Sullivan, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said Niedbalski was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.