$3 million lottery prize is Missouri couple’s second big win

POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri couple recently won a $3 million lottery prize — and it wasn’t the first time they’ve claimed a big lottery win.

The Missouri Lottery says the couple from Washington County, who asked not to be identified, purchased the winning ticket for the “Big Riches” scratcher game at the Short Stop Convenience Shop in Potosi while recently picking up groceries. They scratched off the ticket inside the store and celebrated with a hug.

Winning never gets old. The same couple won a $250,000 lottery prize a few years ago. “It was just like God blessed us again!” one of the winners said.