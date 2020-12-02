4 young Missouri siblings hope to find forever home together

by: Karis K. Gamble

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Social Services is helping four young siblings find a loving home.

The department says Mackenzie, Josephine, Kalynn, and Samuel share the same interests but also want to grow up together.

The children’s ages range from 7 to 10-years-old.

Mackenzie loves spaghetti, being artistic, playing with dolls, and the color pink.

Josephine enjoys jumping rope, winning, and having a good time. She is described as being spunky and friendly.

Kalynn wants to be a zoologist in the future and loves cats. She is friendly, outgoing, and likes to ride her bicycle.

Samuel has a passion for legos and superheroes. When he is older, he can see himself in the army.

The department says for Missouri Children, both home studied and non-home studied Missouri families are encouraged to inquire; only home studied families from other states should do so.

They are only accepting inquiries for the sibling as a group.

For more information about the siblings and potential inquiries, visit moheartgallery.org or call 8000-554-2222.

