NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Nearly four dozen mixed-breed dogs and puppies have been taken from a hoarder in rural Missouri and are being brought to the Humane Society of Missouri’s headquarters in St. Louis.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office contacted the HSMO about dogs living in inhumane conditions. HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Task Force arrived at the property early Tuesday morning and found the animals confined to rusted machinery and dilapidated vehicles.

The dogs were described as filthy and most had matted fur. One dog was limping, and the owner confirmed to the task force that it had been struck by a car in the last 24 hours.

The owner ultimately agreed to surrender the animals to the task force.

“Seeing the horrific conditions these animals were living under, I’m so grateful we were able to intervene. But their rescue is only half the battle,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick.

Warnick expects the dogs to be available for adoption after rehabilitation and recovery.

Missourians can report animal abuse or neglect via the HSMO Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314–647-4400.