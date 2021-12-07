42 dogs rescued from puppy mill in southern Missouri

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri announced on Monday that it rescued 42 dogs, including puppies as young as a few days old, from one of the most problematic breeders in the country.

Authorities helped the Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescue the animals from Cedarcrest Kennel in Douglas County, Missouri. The rescued dogs include Irish Terriers, Schnauzers, Cairn Terriers, and Yorkies.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force worked with authorities to rescue 42 dogs from a puppy mill in Douglas County, Missouri.

“The dogs and their pups now have a chance to finally live a normal life instead of being forced to produce litter after litter of puppies for profit,” said Kathy Warnick, the president of the Humane Society of Missouri, in a press release.

Cedarcrest has a long history of being a sub-standard breeder, according to the Humane Society. Over the past 25 years, the facility has faced multiple lawsuits from the Missouri Attorney General.

In July 2020, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced a temporary restraining order against Cedarcrest and its owner, Marilyn Shepherd, for violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act (ACFA). Among the violations — operating without an ACFA license.

On Monday, Shepherd’s “hobby or show” breeder license was permanently revoked.

“Cedarcrest Kennel has been featured in national media as an example of why Missouri consistently ranks as the worst state in the country for sub-standard puppy mills,” the Humane Society’s press release stated.

To report an animal who may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.