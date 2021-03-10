5 Oklahoma City Officers charged in deadly shooting of 15-year old robbery suspect, body cam footage released

Correction: The official name of the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police was incorrect in the original article, it has been fixed.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Five Oklahoma City Police officers have been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in November.

The victim is 15-year old Stavian Rodriguez.

He was a suspect in an armed robbery call in November.

From the Oklahoma City Police Department:

The incident was investigated and presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office for review.

On March 9, 2021, the department was informed that the District Attorney would be filing the charge of Manslaughter in the First Degree on the following officers, who discharged their firearms during the incident:

Officer Bethany Sears (5 ½ years of service)

Officer Jared Barton (4 ½ years of service)

Officer Corey Adams (3 years of service)

Officer John Skuta (2 ½ years of service)

Officer Brad Pemberton (3 years of service)

All the officers are currently on paid administrative leave. The District Attorney’s Office did not file charges against Sergeant Sarah Carli, who fired a less lethal weapon.

In November, Oklahoma City officers were called to the Okie Gas Express, located near Western Ave. and I-240, regarding an armed robbery.

During the robbery, the store clerk fled the store and locked the alleged suspect inside the building.

When officers arrived, they surrounded the business.

Authorities say officers ordered the suspect, Rodriguez, to come out of the store.

At that point, investigators say Rodriguez climbed out of the drive-thru window, holding a pistol.

Officials say he refused to follow commands and was shot by five officers on the scene. He was rushed to OU Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Rodriguez’s mother filed a lawsuit against the City of Oklahoma City, demanding the release of body camera footage of the deadly incident.

This is a developing story, please refresh often for updates.

The body camera from officers is being released and we will post it soon.

“Officers must make life and death decisions in a split second, relying on their training. When an armed robbery suspect did not obey police commands, five officers perceived the same threat and simultaneously fired their weapons. A loss of life is always a tragedy and we know these officers did not take firing their weapons lightly. The OKC FOP stands by these officers and maintains they acted within the law.” John George, President of the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police



