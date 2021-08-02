76-year-old Sallisaw man dead after ATV rollover

SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 76-year-old man was killed on Saturday, July 31, in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in Sequoyah County, according to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

According to the report, Bill Wallace Horton, of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, was backing out at an angle on a slope with a sprayer tank attached to a 2005 Honda ATV.

The weight of the tank reportedly caused the ATV to roll over and land on Horton, who died at the scene.

The incident occurred at around 6:44 p.m. on Saturday at 1125 Rd and N. 4620 Rd., around four miles south of Sallisaw.

At the time of the accident, the weather condition was reportedly clear and the roadway dry.