880,000 more Missourians eligible for COVID vaccine as Phase 2 begins today

Around the Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of thousands of more Missourians are now eligible for the COVID vaccine as Missouri begins Phase 2 of its vaccination plan Monday, March 29.

880,000 more Missourians are now eligible to receive the shot. Those eligible include people working in libraries, construction, critical manufacturing and higher education. About 1.4 million Missourians have now begun the vaccination process. Close to 850,000 have completed it. In the last week, nearly 253,000 shots have been administered statewide.

In St. Clair and Madison counties in the Metro East, anyone over 16 is now eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. Statewide in Illinois, anyone 16 and up are eligible to get a vaccine on April 12. 

As of Friday, March 26, more than 114,000 total vaccine doses had been administered in St. Clair County. In Madison County, that number on Friday was over 120,000. Close to 50,000 people have been fully vaccinated in St. Clair County as of Friday and in Madison County, as of that day, more than 53,000 people have been fully vaccinated. More than 5.5 million doses have been administered across Illinois.

At this point, 34 percent of Illinois residents 16 and older have received a first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers