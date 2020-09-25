9 suspects indicted in Lawrence County homicide

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.- A grand jury has indicted nine people involved in the deadly shooting of a Missouri woman.

The incident happened Sunday, August 16th, when Gary Hunter shot Sarah Pasco, 28, and another woman in a well in Lawrence County, Missouri.

Below are the updated charges for each of the nine suspects.

Gary Hunter:

  • First-degree murder
  • Four counts of armed criminal action
  • First-degree assault
  • Four counts of first-degree robbery
  • Kidnapping
  • Unlawful use of a weapon

The other suspects, Andrew J. Cypret, 27, Lyle B. Delong, 23, Siera Dunham, 18, Diona L. Parks, 26, Christina N. Knapp, 38, Steven C. Calverley, 30, Kimberly K. Henderson, 47, and Frank J. Sheridan, Jr., 27 all face new charges of:

  • First-degree murder
  • Four counts of armed criminal action
  • First-degree assault
  • First-degree robbery
  • Kidnapping

Some of the suspects listed above have additional charges:

  • Cypret- Another count of first-degree robbery, tampering with evidence, and unlawful possession of a firearm
  • Knapp- Unlawful possession of a firearm
  • Dunham- Two addition counts of first-degree robbery
  • Parks- Tampering with physical evidence
  • Delong- Tampering with physical evidence

All nine suspects are in jail without bond and have arraignment hearings October 14th.

