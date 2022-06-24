JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed a proclamation Friday banning abortion following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade at about 9 a.m.

Missouri has a “trigger law,” meaning abortion would be abolished with a proclamation from the governor or AG following Roe v. Wade overturning.

Missouri is the first in the country to end abortion. Schmitt signed the proclamation at about 9:15 a.m.

The decision made by the Supreme Court Friday to fundamentally reshape American society by overturning the landmark 1973 precedent is certain to ignite a political firestorm and yield a complex patchwork of state laws that will effectively block large swathes of the population from terminating unwanted pregnancies.