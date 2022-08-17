ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two local Arkansas business owners were able to voice their opinions on current economic issues with Senator John Boozman.

President and General Manager of Crabtree RV’s Center, Bert Adams, said he has had to deal with supply chain issues in the past, but now he can get parts on time again.

Boozman is on a “Busting My Budget” tour where he is meeting with business owners. He is learning the different effects of inflation and wants to know what he can do to help.

“I thought it was a good thing trying to have your feet on the ground trying to figure out what’s going on,” Adams said.

Arkansas currently has a 3.2% unemployment rate with a total number of 43,000 unemployed people, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Bureau of Labor and Statistics

“Labor always seems to come up that’s just an issue that everyone is having really trying to see what’s happening you really have to understand a problem before you can fix it,” Boozman said.

Morell Targets was the other business that had the opportunity to speak with Sen. Boozman.