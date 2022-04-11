SAPULPA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert after three children were taken from a care facility in Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., officers responded to a child assault call at the Creek Nation Child Care facility. During the investigation, the suspect, Librado Ramos, 39, arrived on the scene and left with three children.

The Alert was issued on behalf of the Muscogee Nation Tribal Agency.

Zoey Ramos, 11 months

Cloe Beardon, 6

Conner Johnston Alexander, 8

Librado Ramos, 39

Zoey Ramos is 11 months old and was last seen wearing a floral sweatshirt, blue jeans, and pink sandals. Cloe Beardon, 6, has blonde hair and blue eyes and was wearing a tie-dye t-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. Conner Johnston Alexander, 8, has brown hair and blue eyes, but there is no description of his clothing.

Officers are looking for a red 2014 Dodge Journey with the Oklahoma license plate LFA632. Ramos allegedly tried to hit officers with his vehicle as he left the scene.

If you have seen this vehicle or any of the children, please call 911 immediately.