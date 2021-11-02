Amber Alert issued for missing Oklahoma girl

MADILL, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a girl who has gone missing out of Madill, Okla about 120 miles south of Oklahoma City.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Shashone Johnson, 5, has been missing since November 2.

Ada, Okla. police say Shashone was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, jeans with a hole in the left knee, a pick jacket, and pink and blue socks with no shoes.

Police are also looking for Jeremy Johnson, who may be involved with Shashone’s disappearance.

Police say Jeremy is driving a cream-colored 2012 Ford Escape with Oklahoma Seminole Nation plates. The plate number is 01S573.

According to police, Jeremy used an EBT card at a Love’s truck stop in Madill at 8:19 a.m. November 1, and could be on his way to Dallas.

Police say Jeremy has a history of mental illness and substance abuse.