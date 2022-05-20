MCALESTER, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: All children have been accounted for and are safe. The mother is still outstanding.

MCALESTER, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Brandon Aranda is reported to be in custody. There has been no update on the children.

MCALESTER, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Amber Alert has been activated Friday morning by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in regard to three abducted/taken children.

According to a news release, Zamirah, Raziel and Areli Aranda were last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 20 at 2222 Daisy Road in McAlester, Okla. Authorities are calling it a non-custodial abduction.

Zamirah is 10 months old and described as 24 inches, with black hair and brown eyes. Raziel is 8 years old and 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes. Arell Aranda is 10 years old and described as 5 feet tall, also weighing 90 pounds.

Authorities say the suspects are Moises and Brandon Aranda, 33 and 36 years old, respectively. They are believed to be traveling in a gold 2010 Chevrolet Equinox with Oklahoma license plate number LTL303.





If you see these individuals, police say to call 911.