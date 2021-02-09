American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Missouri

FILE – In this March 25, 2020, file photo, American Airlines jets sit idly at their gates as a jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — An American Airlines jet has made an emergency landing in southwestern Missouri after experiencing trouble with its landing gear.

Springfield television station KYTV reports that American Airlines flight 3950 landed safely just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

The flight carrying 47 people had departed from Columbia, Missouri, on its way to the Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport when it diverted.

Officials reported that the pilot of the 50-seat Embraer ERJ 145 requested the emergency landing because the plane’s landing gear was stuck in the down position.