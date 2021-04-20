Arkansas man admits removing trees from national forest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 46-year-old Arkansas man has admitted that he illegally removed or damaged more than two dozen trees from a national forest in Missouri.

Jamie Edmondson pleaded guilty Monday to depredation of government property.

Edmondson admitted that he did not have permission when he cut and removed 27 white oak and walnut trees from the forest in Barry County, Missouri, between June 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020.

Edmondson sold the timber to various sawmills in the area.

He faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

