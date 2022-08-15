WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Southland Casino Hotel, which earlier this year launched the first online and mobile sportsbook in Arkansas, has launched its Betly online and mobile sportsbook for betting anywhere in Tennessee.

According to a press release, the Betly.com online sportsbook for Tennessee is now available on PC and Mac browsers at Betly.com. The Betly Tennessee mobile apps are available for download for Apple iOS devices in the Apple App Store and for Android devices in the Google Play Store.

Southland Casino Hotel, located a short drive from greater Memphis, has a large patron base of Tennessee residents. Like with the Arkansas launch, the Betly Tennessee sportsbook complements Southland’s onsite Betly sportsbook, which is located at the venue’s Sports Bar & Grill and features self-betting kiosks in other areas of the expanded casino and hotel complex.

“We are thrilled to make the Betly online and mobile sportsbook available to our many loyal patrons in Tennessee,” said Jeff Strang, Southland’s senior director of marketing. “Now they can experience the excitement of wagering on their favorite teams and sports betting in general from the convenience of their homes and anywhere in the state.”

In April, Southland Casino Hotel opened a new 113,000-square-foot casino complex as a significant part of the property’s ongoing $320 million expansion project that began in 2019. The first phase of the hotel portion of the expansion opened in July, with completion anticipated this fall.