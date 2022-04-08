FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corporation received the River Valley United Way “Hall of Fame” award for its impact on the community, a press release announced.

The corporation was given the award on March 31 at the River Valley United Way Community Impact and Investment Celebration.

According to the release, each year the RVUW presents the Hall of Fame award to an organization that has been involved with the United Way for more than a decade. In 2021, AOG doubled its employee participation in the United Way and has been “instrumental” in providing utility assistance to those in need throughout the community, the release said.

“Receiving this award is an incredible honor,” said Fred Kirkwood, Chief Customer Experience Officer at AOG. “We take pride in being a good neighbor and being active members in the communities we serve.”

In addition to supporting community causes, AOG also provides team members with up to 20 hours of paid time each year to volunteer in the communities it serves.