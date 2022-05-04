GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested two men related to the murder of Phillip Clifton, 54, of Roland.

According to the OSBI, Randall McClendon, 52, and Homer “Shane” Trout, 46, were arrested by agents on May 3. Both face multiple charges related to the murder of Clifton.

OSBI says a homeowner discovered Clifton’s body in the Washita River on April 22 and contacted the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office contacted the OSBI and an agent met deputies at the scene. They found a man’s body wrapped in plastic, a blanket and fencing with gunshot wounds.

On April 25, the victim was identified as Clifton who had been reported missing from Roland on April 4. He was last seen by his girlfriend leaving Roland in a Dodge pickup. That same pickup was found on fire in Oklahoma City on April 7 at 4:37 a.m.

OSBI says the investigation led to Trout, whom Clifton knew and had been staying within the Oklahoma City metro area. Trout is accused of shooting Clifton at Trout’s home in Wheatland, Okla., on April 4. On April 6, OSBI says Trout asked McClendon to help dispose of Clifton’s body, and McClendon then drove Clifton’s body to Lindsay and rolled him into the river.

Trout is facing the following charges:

Second Degree Murder

Felon Possession of a Firearm

Desecration of a Human Corpse

Conspiracy

Pattern of Criminal Offense

McClendon is facing the following charges:

Desecration of a Human Corpse

Accessory to a Felony

Conspiracy

Pattern of Criminal Offense

Both are currently in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

OSBI believes others were involved in the burning of Clifton’s truck and coverup of the murder.

If anyone has any information on the case, OSBI asks to call (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. People who leave tips can remain anonymous.