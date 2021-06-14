Attorney General files lawsuit against Hickory County dog breeder

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. Schmitt on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government, the Community Party of China and others, alleging that the hiding of information and other actions at the outset of the coronavirus outbreak led to loss of life and significant economic damage in Missouri. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo.- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against a dog breeder in the Ozarks for multiple violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act and operating without a license since January 2021.

According to the AG’s Office, the lawsuit is against Laurie Lund of Cridder Creek Kennel. According to the suit, the Missouri Department of Agriculture has inspected Lund’s facility eight times since June 2020.

The agency found roughly 60 violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act, including unsanitary facilities and inadequate outdoor shelter to failure to provide proper veterinary care, and more.

According to a press release, one inspection showed that Lund was harboring 18 unidentified weaned puppies, and failed to report the disposition of 10 puppies, including two that had died. Other violations include dirt and grime buildup in enclosures, failure to install wind and rain breaks on shelters, failure to keep accurate and up-to-date veterinary records, and more.

Schmitt’s Office says Lund has also been operating without a commercial license since January 31, 2021.

“The vast majority of Missouri’s commercial breeders comply with the Animal Care Facilities Act, however, when my Office finds repeat violations of the ACFA, we will swiftly file suit or take other legal action,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “We will continue to be vigilant in working with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to take action against substandard breeders across the state,”

The lawsuit lists 14 counts against Lund, including:

Operating without an ACFA license

Two counts of uncorrected health and husbandry violations

Uncorrected surface and cleaning violation

Uncorrected primary enclosure violation

Uncorrected identification violation

Two counts of uncorrected record-keeping violations

Uncorrected outdoor facilities violation

Two counts of uncorrected veterinary care violations

Uncorrected outdoor housing violation

Uncorrected fire detection violation

Failure to allow access for inspection

Schmitt’s Office is seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction for each of the counts, as well as a $1,000 civil penalty for each count.