Authorities find body after Joplin fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — A death investigation is underway this morning in Joplin after a body is found inside a home that was on fire.

Around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon, the Joplin Fire Department was called to 223 south Galena Avenue in Joplin for reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they quickly extinguished the flames, and did a perimeter search.

That’s when Joplin police say, they discovered the body of an unidentified male inside the home.

The cause of the fire and the cause of the victim’s death are both under investigation– an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.