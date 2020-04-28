Authorities in McDonald County arrest man with Delaware County warrant for rape

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Southwest City, Missouri was arrested after an ongoing investigation into a child abuse case from Delaware County Oklahoma.

Walter Ramos, 46, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of first-degree rape issued in Delaware County.

On April 28, deputies and detectives with the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office along with detectives with the Tulsa Police Department and agents with Homeland Security Investigations served two search warrants in the rural Southwest City Missouri area which resulted in the arrest of Ramos.

Ramos is currently being held at the McDonald County Detention Center.