Authorities in Missouri working to hold funeral service for former “Jane Doe”

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Several organizations in Waynesville are working together to raise funds to provide Karen Knippers a public funeral service at the Waynesville Memorial Park Cemetery, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.

Knippers was found dead on May 25, 1981, and remained unidentified for 40 years and was buried under the name of “Jane Doe.”

In 2021, she was positively identified as Karen Knippers.

Now, as the investigation continues, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, Memorial Chapels And Crematory of Waynesville/St. Robert wants to memorialize Knippers.

The Sheriff’s Office says if you wish to help you can make donations to Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville/St. Robert.

The donations will be used for a public funeral service.

If you have a donation inquiries may be made by contacting the Memorial Chapels and Crematory at 573-774-6111.