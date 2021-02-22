Authorities investigate 3 Missouri deaths at 2 locations

Around the Region

by: The Associated Press

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — Southwest Missouri authorities say the deaths of three people at two different locations likely are connected.

Newton County authorities found the body of 25-year-old Brylee O’Banion on Saturday in a ditch southwest of Loma Linda.

The Newton County Sheriff’s office said Monday investigators were seeking two people of interest who had been with O’Banion.

The investigation led to Jasper County, where two bodies were found Sunday night in a home in Avilla.

Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings said Monday investigators believe the homicides are connected.

O’Banion’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Kevin Johnson of Reeds, was taken into custody Monday in connection with the deaths in Avilla.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
