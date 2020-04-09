Authorities search for sixth walkaway from Oklahoma prison where inmate tested positive for COVID-19

Jeremiah Hobbs, shown here, walked away the morning of Thursday, April 9, 2020, from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester, Okla. (Courtesy: Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

MCALESTER, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for a man who walked away early Thursday from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

Jeremiah V. Hobbs, 40, is serving an eight-year sentence out of Tulsa County for second-degree burglary.

Hobbs is the sixth person to walk away from the minimum-security prison this week after staff discovered him missing at around 5 a.m. Thursday.

He is described as white, 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing about 189 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Earlier this week, ODOC reports an inmate housed at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. The department says inmates and staff who had contact with the person have been tested with results pending.

On Sunday, in a separate incident, Christopher G. Coffey, 29, walked away from the prison with four other inmates. Those four have been recaptured, but Coffey is still missing. The four inmates have been quarantined at Lexington Assessment & Reception Center.

Coffey is described as white, about 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighing about 270 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is serving a 12-year sentence for escape from confinement and larceny.

ODOC says it is working to enhance security around the non-fenced facility.

If you have information on the whereabout of Hobbs or Coffey, call 911 or ODOC’s 24-hour escapee hotline at (866) 363-1119.