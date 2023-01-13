MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KFOR) – Newly filed arrest documents in Arizona show the second caregiver in the case of missing Oklahoma 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was arrested on a warrant for Murder in the First Degree and Child Neglect.

Officials say 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the 200 block of W. Nebraska in Cyril after her 5-year-old sister was found wandering the neighborhood by a postal worker.

Athena Brownfield Credit: OSBI

On Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents announced the arrest of Alysia Adams, who was allegedly one of Athena’s caregivers at the time of her disappearance.

Adams was arrested on two complaints of child neglect.

Alysia Adams, photo provided by Caddo County Sheriff

On Friday, authorities confirmed that Adams’ husband, Ivon Adams, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ivon Adams. Image courtesy Maricopa County, Arizona.

He was booked in the Maricopa County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

According to the initial court filings, Ivon Adams was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for ‘Pending’ Murder in the First Degree and Child Neglect.

Arizona officials say evidence was found on his cell phone.

Ivon Adams waived his right to an extradition hearing during his first court appearance in Arizona.

Meanwhile, the search continues for Athena in Oklahoma.

The OSBI has not called the search a recovery as they continue to comb through properties associated with the caretakers.