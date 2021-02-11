Bald eagle found shot in Missouri dies after surgery; MDC searching for shooter

ST. LOUIS– A bald eagle shot twice in Washington County underwent surgery and a veterinarian decided the eagle had to be euthanized.

The eagle was shot in the joint where the wing is connected to its torso. The bird had surgery to see if the fracture to his upper bone in the wing could be pinned and fixed.

The veterinarian not only found that the bone was dislocated and fractured but the tissue surrounding the bone was dead.

It was determined the wound would not be able to heal and the vet decided to humanely euthanize the eagle.

The American bald eagle is a protected species under law and shooting one is a state and federal offense.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is still investigating the incident and is encouraging anyone with information to please call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-392-1111.

