Bass Pro Shops launching $1 million grand prize amateur fishing tournament

Bull Shoals to host qualifier, Grand Championship finale to be held on Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bass Pro Shops and owner Johnny Morris on Monday announced a new amateur fishing tournament with a $1 million grand prize payout.

Billed as a first-of-its-kind event with the “largest payout in freshwater fishing tournament history,” the Johnny Morris Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships will feature a purse of more than $4 million in cash and prizes, with $1 million in cash to the national championship team.

Registration is open to owners of Tracker, Ranger, Nitro, Triton, Sun Tracker, Tahoe, and MAKO brand boats, competing in two-person teams.

The tournament is open exclusively to amateur anglers, and regional and international qualifying events will feature divisional payouts for “youth, family teams, all-female teams, veterans, and more,” according to a release from Bass Pro Shops on Monday.

There are three ways to qualify for a chance to compete in the national championship event, including finishing in the top 40 at one of eight regional qualifiers around the country. Each will be open to 250 two-person teams.

Lake Okeechobee, Fla. – March 13, 2021

Lake Ray Roberts (Dallas), Texas – April 17, 2021

Lake Mead, Nev. – April 24, 2021

Chesapeake Bay, Md. – July 17, 2021

Lake St. Clair (Detroit), Mich. – Aug. 21, 2021

Old Hickory Lake (Nashville), Tenn. – Sept. 11, 2021

Grand Lake ‘O the Cherokees (Tulsa), Okla – Oct. 16, 2021

Last Chance Qualifier: Bull Shoals Lake, Ark. – Nov. 17, 2021

For those who qualify, the Grand Championship finale will be held at Table Rock Lake in Missouri on November 19, 2021.

Entry fees are $450 per person, $250 for youth ages 12-17, and free for kids under 12. Due to expected high demand, boat owners can only register for one qualifying event, with all entrants placed in a drawing to determine the 250 teams eligible for each event.

You can also qualify for the Grand Championship by winning “one of several existing fishing competitions across the United States and around the world organized by independent dealers of Tracker, Ranger, Nitro, Triton, Sun Tracker, Tahoe, and MAKO Brand boats.”

The company is also making eligible the winning teams form the three major national collegiate championship.

The 3-day championship finale will be hosted at Bass Pro Shops’ Big Cedar Lodge. It will consist of a 5-fish limit each day with overall weight determining the champion at the end. The person who catches the biggest bass will win a 21′ fiberglass Ranger, Triton, or Nitro bass boat, a Toyota Tundra truck, and other prizes.

Learn more about the tournament and how to register by clicking here.