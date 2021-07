SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springfield, Missouri police have arrested a Benton County man in connection to a shooting that happened in front of a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Just before 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, Springfield police found 33-year-old Tanner Stichka shot outside a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

45-year-old Robert Weiser of Bentonville was later identified as a suspect in the shooting. He was later arrested by police and now faces second degree murder charges.