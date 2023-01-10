ST. LOUIS – A lot of people trust the Food Network for recipes, restaurant recommendations, and entertainment. Barbecue is often a competition, and one of the most popular and beloved cuisines in the United States. So, many people want to know which place in their state was honored in the “50 States of Barbecue” list.

The Kansas City area’s Q39 was chosen as Missouri’s best barbecue joint. Sara Ventiera writes that the late chef and pitmaster Rob Magee‘s passion for learning and practicing the art of barbecue is what sets Q39 apart from other restaurants. He graduated from the prestigious Culinary Institute of America and went to work for Hilton as an executive chef. He then got into competitive BBQ and started racking up awards. There are now crowds of people who line up for the food that is made daily, from scratch, in the open kitchen. She says that you should arrive early and expect to wait. It is worth it.

Kansas City is among the most popular regions for barbecue in the United States. Other distinct styles are found in Texas, and the Carolinas. Ultimately, the best barbecue restaurant in each state is a matter of personal preference and can depend on factors such as the type of meat being served, the cooking method used, and the sauces and rubs that are applied.

The Food Network is a television channel that airs cooking-themed shows and other programming related to food and dining. It was launched in 1993 and is now available in over 200 countries. The network features a wide variety of programming, including cooking competitions, travel and food-oriented reality shows, instructional cooking programs, and more.

Some of the most popular shows on the Food Network include “Iron Chef America,” “Chopped,” “The Pioneer Woman,” “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” and “Good Eats.” In addition to its television programming, the Food Network also operates a website that features recipes, cooking tips, and other food-related content.