ST. LOUIS (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to severe flooding that hit St. Louis last month.

Biden’s Monday decision makes St. Louis-area residents eligible for federal help with temporary housing, home repairs and some health care. Applicants can also get counseling and disaster-related unemployment assistance.

Record rainfall caused widespread flash flooding across the St. Louis area July 26-28. Authorities say two people drowned and many more needed to be rescued.