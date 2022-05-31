ROLAND, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Billy Bob Thornton and J.D. Andrew are bringing the cult favorite band “The Boxmasters” to Roland, Oklahoma at the Cherokee Casino & Hotel for a free concert.

According to a press release, the show will be held at Lee Creek Tavern inside the Cherokee Casino in Roland on Sunday, June 12 at 4 p.m.

Formed in 2007, The Boxmasters have recorded a diverse catalog of music that touches on their love of a wide array of influences, namely rock and roll of the 1960s. Several longtime friends have contributed to the sound of the band, but the core of The Boxmasters has always been Andrew and Thornton.

As primary songwriters, the band’s sound has been an evolution as the duo constantly strives to find new inspiration, new sounds, and new ways of expressing what is in their hearts and on their minds, the release said.

As a touring band, The Boxmasters have cultivated a rabid cult fanbase across the United States and Canada. Opening for the likes of ZZ Top, Steve Miller, George Thorogood and Kid Rock, the band has proven to win over large audiences. They’ve headlined stops in Kansas City at Knuckleheads; Springfield, Illinois, at Boondocks; and Merrimack Hall in Huntsville, Alabama. Two appearances at Levon Helm’s “Midnight Ramble” in Woodstock, New York, were highlight performances for the band, as well as the “Ramble at the Ryman” that Levon hosted in 2008. They also performed at the Grand Ole Opry in 2015.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland and the Cherokee Travel Plaza and Gaming Center are located on Cherokee Blvd., just off the intersection of I-40 and Highway 64. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the Roland tab, or call 800-256-2338.